Engine revving neighbor shot to death in Battle Ground

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — A Battle Ground man is accused of murdering his neighbor for revving an engine.

Presley Daniel Mileck appeared virtually before a Clark County judge on Wednesday. The 50-year-old man was arrested the previous day after his wife called 911 to report a noisy neighbor in the 25000 block of NE Alder Falls Road.

Court documents show that while Mileck’s wife was on the phone, she heard her husband yelling at the neighbor followed by several gunshots. She reportedly stated that Mileck then returned to the house holding a gun and told the 911 dispatcher he was distraught and inconsolable.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim — 39-year-old Timothy Thomas — dead on the ground. Deputies said Mileck was crying and potentially suicidal before they took him into custody.

Mileck was seen wearing a suicide prevention vest during his court appearance. He was visibly upset throughout the hearing, wiping his eyes as the prosecutor spoke.

The judge assigned Mileck a public defender and granted the prosecutor’s request to set bail at $1 million.