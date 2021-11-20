‘Epic’ pot seizure in Oregon: 500K pounds worth $500M

About 500,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana with a street value of at least $500 million was seized in a combined investigation in White City, Oregon, November 18, 2021 (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “An epic amount of illegal, processed marijuana” was seized November 18 in a combined drug investigation when a search took place in White City, Oregon, the Oregon State Police said.

The search warrant of “5 industrial-sized warehouses zoned for commercial use” took place in the 1300 block of Antelope Road, officials said. The 2-day operation seized about 500,000 pounds of pot worth “a conservative street value” of about $500 million, OSP said in a release.

More than 100 people were detained, identified, interviewed and released, and investigators said some were migrant workers who lived at the site “in subpar living conditions without running water.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The search and seizure involved the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section with help from the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, the Drug Enforcement Administration Medford Office, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Team of Klamath County, the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team of the Medford Police Department-Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire District No. 3.