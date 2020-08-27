Ervan Herring Jr faces attempted murder in Gresham drive-by

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man connected with a long list of crimes in the Portland metro region over the past few years now faces 4 counts of attempted murder in Gresham.
Ervan Ronell Herring Jr. was arrested Tuesday by Gresham police. In addition to the attempted murder charges, the 28-year-old is charged with 2 counts of assault and 3 counts of being a felon with a gun.
The probable cause document obtained by KOIN 6 News links Herring with a drive-by shooting in early August that wounded a child.
That night Gresham police told KOIN 6 News two children were shot: one in the foot and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.
Police said at least one house and two cars were also struck by gunfire.
Herring connected to high profile cases
Herring Jr. has 8 convictions on his record dating back to 2011.
In 2018, Herring was also indicted on attempted murder along with an attempted first-degree assault charge plus 7 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
The year before, he was the intended target of a gang shooting at a Gresham apartment that left a mother and her 9-year-old son critically wounded — but Herring was unharmed and uncooperative.
That day in 2017, Cherie Thompson was shot 3 times. Her son, Lamar, was shot 9 times.
In 2014, his sister, Ervaeua Herring, who was pregnant and 21, was gunned down in her East Village apartment. In all 6 people were arrested in connection with her death. Jeffrey Lamont Sims was initially charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in July 2019, almost 5 years after the fatal shooting.
Earlier this year, his father was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for a February 2018 shooting after he saw a rival gang member in the emergency room parking lot at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and tried to kill him.
