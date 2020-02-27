Ervan Herring ‘perpetuated gang violence’ for 3 decades

Crime

Ervan Herring sentenced to 10.5 years in prison on Thursday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ervan Ronnell Herring, May 23, 2018 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Ervan Herring saw a rival gang member in the emergency room parking lot at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center he got a gun and tried to kill him.

Thursday, the 46-year-old was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for the February 2018 shooting.

That day, Ervan and his brother Michael Herring saw their rival in the parking lot. Ervan Herring got the gun from his brother and fired. Investigators found 6 bullet casings and more bullet strikes the the public entrance to the emergency room.

“On February 18, 2018, Mr. Herring converted a hospital – a place of healing, tranquility and care – into a crime scene,” said Multnomah County Senior Deputy DA Nathan Vasquez.

Witnesses told investigators about the suspect, which led to the eventual arrest of both Herrings in May 2018.

Michael Herring, left, Ervan Herring, May 23, 2018 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Herring, who was a co-defendant, was acquitted at trial but is awaiting trial on gun charges related to this incident.

“Ervan Ronell Herring’s criminal record reflects a life deeply rooted in a culture of gang violence that he has helped create and perpetuate for the past three decades,” Vasquez said. “It is impossible to quantify the amount of trauma the community has suffered because of Mr. Herring’s extensive involvement in gang and gun violence.”

