Escaped MacLaren inmates captured after 3 days on loose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three teens who escaped from the MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn over the weekend were captured Wednesday, the Oregon State Police said.

The three who fled — Preston Andrizzi, 19; Anthony Fitz-Henry, 19; and Christian Goin; 17 — were spotted in a car in Lebanon around 2 p.m. They fled and a police chase followed.

Authorities put down stop sticks that flattened their tires near Albany. One of them ran but was quickly caught, while the other 2 stayed in the car.

Preston Andrizzi, Anthony Fitz-Henry and Christian Goin in photos released by the Oregon Youth Authority after they escaped from the McLaren Youth Correctional Facility. They were recaptured on March 31, 2021.

No one was hurt.

All three hail from the Salem and Albany areas and are considered to be safety risks.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, March 28, the three youths reportedly assaulted a staff member, stole keys and escaped through a hole in a fence surrounding the complex.

The staff member who was attacked was treated for injuries at a hospital but has since been released.

MacLaren officials also said the hole in the fence has been repaired.