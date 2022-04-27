EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A man who called 911 more than 400 times was arrested in Eugene for misusing the emergency number.

KEZI-TV reports Avery Boniface began calling the Eugene Police Department non-emergency number at about 3 a.m. Monday and called the number approximately 350 times.

Police went to his residence but he didn’t answer the door. On Tuesday he called 911 for no apparent reason about 150 times.

Police said he was advised repeatedly about the misuse of 911, but continued to call and was abusive towards call takers.

Police say Boniface at one point asked for the return of his surrendered firearms. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment.