EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old man to at least 50 years in prison for the murder of his grandparents in Eugene.

The Register-Guard reports Nicholas Borden-Cortez was sentenced last week for two counts of first-degree murder. Borden-Cortez pleaded guilty in June to the May 2021 murder of 85-year-old Nancy Loucks-Morris and 87-year-old Gerald Morris.

As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two charges of second-degree abuse of a corpse and a charge of attempting to elude a police officer, as well as a separate but related case with two charges of unlawful firearm use.