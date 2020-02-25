Eugene PD: Teens found in Portland in possible sex traffic case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eugene Police are investigating after six teenage girls were rescued from a potential sex trafficking ring in Portland.

EPD said the investigation is still ongoing, and that when it comes to sex trafficking, they said, if you see something, say something. Eugene police said they believe the six girls who were found in a Portland motel room were being forced into prostitution. The story that led to their rescue started last Tuesday when Eugene officers received a shots fired call.

Captain Shawn Adams of the Eugene Police Department. February 24, 2020 (KOIN)

“Upon arrival, there was some information that we received that there were some juveniles that had potentially been taken from the scene. On the 19th, we followed up on that investigation with a couple of runaway reports,” said Captain Shawn Adams of the Eugene Police Department.

Adams said one of the department’s detectives continued investigating and found out a couple of Eugene teenagers who had been reported as runaways were being trafficked. It wasn’t long before the investigation pointed to a hotel room in Portland.

Portland Police looked into it and on Friday, Feb. 21, they reported that they found the six teenagers, along with two men. Four of those teenage girls were from Eugene.

Portland Police said their bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit interviewed all the people involved, and came to the conclusion that it was not a human trafficking case. The two men detained were not charged with human trafficking crimes—one man was cleared, the second was arrested on an unrelated warrant, according to PPB. However, Portland Police have deferred to Eugene Police as the investigators on the case.

“It’s anticipated that this will be a lengthy investigation while we try to determine exactly what happened in that hotel room and how the girls came to be in Portland,” said Adams.

EPD said they believe the teenage girls are victims and will continue to investigate.

“We are going to continue to actively and aggressively pursue any leads in this case and ultimately with the end goal to hold those accountable for this behavior,” concluded Adams.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.