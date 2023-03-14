PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eugene police are investigating after one person was found dead and two others were injured after a reported shooting near the University of Oregon campus.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were alerted to a dispute where at least one shot was fired near the corner of East 13th Avenue and Patterson Street.

Responding officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

At the scene, they also found a crashed vehicle with a man dead inside. Police have not named the man or released his cause and manner of death.

No suspect or arrest information was provided. EPD’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating.