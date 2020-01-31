Shots fired in Eugene before possible kidnapping

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots were fired in the garden center parking lot of a Fred Meyer in Eugene Friday morning, prompting police to begin a search for a woman who was possibly kidnapped.
A man and woman were arguing around 10 a.m. in the parking lot at 52 Division Avenue when the shots were fired, Eugene police said in a release.
The woman was then taken into an older white sedan that then headed north on River Road.
The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5-feet-11 with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.
The woman is a white with blonde hair, 5-feet-5 and also had a black hoodie.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.