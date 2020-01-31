Shots fired in Eugene before possible kidnapping

This older white sedan is the suspect vehicle in a possible kidnapping from a Eugene Fred Meyer parking lot, January 31, 2020 (Eugene PD)

Woman taken from the Fred Meyer garden center parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots were fired in the garden center parking lot of a Fred Meyer in Eugene Friday morning, prompting police to begin a search for a woman who was possibly kidnapped.

A man and woman were arguing around 10 a.m. in the parking lot at 52 Division Avenue when the shots were fired, Eugene police said in a release.

The woman was then taken into an older white sedan that then headed north on River Road.

The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5-feet-11 with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

The woman is a white with blonde hair, 5-feet-5 and also had a black hoodie.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.