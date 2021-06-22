Family to hold press conference on 2020 NE Portland killing

23-year-old Evelin Navarro Barajas was found shot dead on June 18, 2020 in Northeast Portland (photo provided by Barajas family)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One year ago, Evelin Navarro-Barajas was shot to death in Northeast Portland. No one has been arrested.

On Tuesday, the lead detective on the case and members of her family will hold a press conference hoping to generate new leads in the case.

PPB Detective Ryan Foote will make a statement and her family members will answer questions when the press conference begins at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on KOIN.com.

The case

Evelin Navarro Barajas was found dead at the scene of a shooting in the 6700 block of NE Killingsworth on June 18, 2020. She and another man were shot in the incident, but he survived.

The Medical Examiner determined Barajas’ cause of death was homicide. She was 23.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.