No arrests were immediately made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland after discovering evidence of gunfire early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 99th Avenue.

Responding officers did not immediately find any victims or suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889, and reference case number 22-273912.

Southeast Stark Street will be shut down from Southeast 96th Avenue to Southeast 100th Avenue during the investigation.