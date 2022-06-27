PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former attorney from Portland pleaded guilty Monday to multiple felony charges after she allegedly embezzled client funds and used them to support her “lavish lifestyle,” which included multiple hunting trips to Africa.

Lori Deveny admitted to aggravated identity theft, money laundering, filing a false tax return, along with mail, bank and wire fraud.

Court documents revealed Deveny paid off personal credit card and loan payments for nearly a decade using money she held in trust for clients.

Federal prosecutors said the funds came from insurance proceeds meant to be paid out to Deveny’s clients. However, the 56-year-old allegedly forged client signatures to make unauthorized transfers to her personal accounts.

According to investigators, Deveny used the funds for various vacations, including multiple big game hunting trips to Africa, the related taxidermy costs, her husband’s photography business, home remodeling and expensive cigars.

The scheme lasted from April 2011 to May 2019.

Deveny was was indicted on 24-counts on May 7, 2019, and is now expected to be sentenced on November 23, 2022. She reportedly agreed to pay full restitution to her victims as part of her plea agreement.