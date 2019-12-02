Ex-Banks softball coach arrested on sex charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former volunteer softball coach at Banks High School was arrested early Monday on various sex crimes.

Madison Soper, 22, was taken into custody around 6 a.m. by Washington County deputies. Authorities searched a residence and seized evidence in the 14300 block of NW Highway 47, north of Banks.

She is being held on $250,000 bail on 5 charges: using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, online sexual corruption of a minor, luring a minor and 2 counts of sexual abuse.

The alleged victim was at least 3 years younger than Soper, who would have been 18 at the time of the crimes, said authorities.

“Sometimes when we discover cases, the allegations don’t come up right away,” said Sgt. Danny DiPetro of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. “They may come up for a bunch of reasons, whether somebody who’s a responsible adult sees a relationship they don’t think is appropriate, or maybe the individual grows older and realizes what happened in the past is wrong.”

According to investigators, Soper was a volunteer assistant softball coach in the 2016-17 school year, but did not say if the arrest was related to her time there. They are concerned there may be more victims.

KOIN 6 News spoke with a friend of the Soper’s family who was stunned by the charges and said Soper is a “great person who has done a lot for the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County detectives at 503.846.2500.