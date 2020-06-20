Ex-boyfriend charged with kidnapping across state lines

The victim said James Donald Cooley was going to kill her, court documents show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her home and taking her nearly 200 miles away to Rainier.

James Donald Cooley drove from his home in Rainier to his ex-girlfriend’s home in Ilwaco, Washington on May 18 and confronted her, court documents show. He allegedly ziptied her hands together and dragged her a couple hundred feet toward Highway 101 where he’d parked his car. Court documents show he then put a knife to her throat, shoved her into the backseat of his car and drove back to Rainier.

Cooley’s sister, who lives near Cooley, spotted the ex-girlfriend at his home and confronted them. The ex-girlfriend allegedly told her Cooley was going to kill her, so the sister reported the situation to authorities.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrived and arrested Cooley.

The 59-year-old appeared in federal court on Friday where he was charged with one count of kidnapping. A judge ordered he be detained pending further proceedings.