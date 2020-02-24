Ex-driving instructor sentenced for sex abuse crimes

The former Mormon leader gets six months in jail, 5 years probation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Mormon leader and ex-driver’s ed teacher has been ordered to undergo five years of formal probation with sex offender treatment after he spends six months in jail.

Paul Douglas Burdick pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts of third-degree sex abuse in January. On February 20, he was sentenced for the string of crimes he committed beginning nearly four years ago.

Burdick was employed as a driving instructor through Portland Community College in 2016 when two teenage girls reported to their parents that he had touched them inappropriately during class.

In September of 2019, another driving student came forward with similar complaints which led Washington County investigators to discover more than a dozen new students with allegations.