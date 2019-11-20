Ex-Duck Colt Lyerla gets prison time for domestic violence

He was arrested for strangling a woman in June

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Oregon Ducks football player Colt Lyerla is going to prison for assaulting a woman in Lane County in June.

Lyerla, who has a history of arrests for drugs, was arrested on June 19 after beating a woman.

According to court documents, he strangled her and threw her against the floor. He also had a “usable quantity of heroin” at the time.

The 27-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison for coercion, 4th-degree assault, strangulation and unlawful possession of heroin.

In December 2018, Lyerla was arrested for heroin possession and at that time was a convicted felon for escaping.

In April 2017 he was sentenced to 6 months in jail after pleading guilty to forgery. He was lodged at a minimum-security work-release center. Police found Lyerla a day after the escape, overdosing on heroin at a Hillsboro home.

Once considered an NFL prospect, Lyerla left the Ducks in 2013 after he was suspended for violating team rules.

He was undrafted, then signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2014. But he injured his right knee in a pre-season practice and then was waived by the Packers.