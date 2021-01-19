Ex-Eugene teacher admits paying teen for sex

Crime

William Hamann was arrested in July 2019

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 38-year-old man who was an elementary school teacher in Eugene pleaded guilty Tuesday for paying a teenager for sex and recording it on his phone, the US Attorney in Oregon’s office said.

William Hamann was arrested in July 2019 and indicted a month later for his actions with a 15-year-old girl. When the FBI searched his mobile phone they found a video recording of one of their acts and said Hamann used social media to arrange their meetings.

A federal grand jury indicted him for sexual exploitation, trafficking a child, possession of child pornography and attempted sex trafficking. He was also charged with sodomy and sex abuse in Lane County.

He pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor female and sex trafficking of a child.

Hamann will be sentenced March 21, the US Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors will recommend 160 months (13+ years) in federal prison, plus a 20-month prison sentence in Lane County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss