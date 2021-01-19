Ex-Eugene teacher admits paying teen for sex

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 38-year-old man who was an elementary school teacher in Eugene pleaded guilty Tuesday for paying a teenager for sex and recording it on his phone, the US Attorney in Oregon’s office said.

William Hamann was arrested in July 2019 and indicted a month later for his actions with a 15-year-old girl. When the FBI searched his mobile phone they found a video recording of one of their acts and said Hamann used social media to arrange their meetings.

A federal grand jury indicted him for sexual exploitation, trafficking a child, possession of child pornography and attempted sex trafficking. He was also charged with sodomy and sex abuse in Lane County.

He pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor female and sex trafficking of a child.

Hamann will be sentenced March 21, the US Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors will recommend 160 months (13+ years) in federal prison, plus a 20-month prison sentence in Lane County.