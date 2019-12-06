Live Now
Ex-Medford TV station bookkeeper embezzled $500K

Anne Knifong sentenced to 2 years in prison

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Anne Knifong in an undated photo from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A longtime bookkeeper was sentenced to prison after admitting she embezzled more than half a million dollars from a Southern Oregon television station, along with thousands from a relative with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Mail Tribune reports Anne Knifong of Gold Hill was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court to two years in prison and ordered to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars to California Oregon Broadcasting Inc., the parent company of KOBI-TV.

She pleaded guilty to aggravated theft, criminal mistreatment and aggravated identity theft charges.

