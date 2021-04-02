Ex-Nike manager admits wire fraud, money laundering

Crime

Errol Andam will likely spend 2-3 years in prison

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Facing 60 years in prison and $3 million in fines, a former marketing manager at Nike pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges of wire fraud, false statement on a loan application and money laundering.

Errol Amorin Andam of Beaverton worked as a manager in Nike’s North American Retail Brand Marketing division, where he was in charge of designing, building and managing “pop-up” retail venues at major sports competitions and other special events around the country.

Authorities said Andam used his role at the sportswear giant to ensure the company of a childhood friend was selected as an independent contractor for Nike for these pop-up venues.

He also used an alias, Frank Little, to bill Nike through his friend’s company. He also funneled money from Nike and his friend’s company to his own accounts, embezzling about $1.5 million from Nike until December 2018.

In the plea agreement, Andam, 49, agreed to repay nearly $1,670,000. Prosecutors agreed to stipulate Andam would serve between 24 and 37 months in prison, though prosecutors will recommend the higher end of that agreement.

