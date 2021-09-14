Ex-Park Ranger: No leadership in Portland over gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For 7 seasons, Sam Sachs worked as a Portland Park Ranger and also served as the city’s Human Rights Commissioner from 2013 to 2015.

He spoke with KOIN 6 News a day after two park rangers were inside their city truck on SE 72nd near Woodstock when two bullets hit the side of the truck, one of which was very close to the driver’s door.

Another round pierced the windshield of a different car, narrowly missing the woman behind the wheel. The park rangers stopped to help the woman and called 911.

“In my eyes, they’re heroes and they should be acknowledged for that,” Sachs said.

Investigators at the scene found 26 bullet casings in the area. No arrests have been made at this time.

“I can tell you they’re great men, they’re fathers. I heard that they stayed at the scene and offered comfort to the other victim,” Sachs said. “These two men are city employees. These two men, like many other people that have been victims of gun violence, are community members, are citizens that deserve better.”

Sam Sachs runs The No Hate Zone, a non-profit that promotes racial justice, September 14, 2021 (KOIN)

Sachs runs The No Hate Zone, a non-profit that promotes racial justice. He’s been an outspoken critic of Mayor Ted Wheeler and the city commissioners’ response to the escalating gun violence in Portland.

“It’s not what I’m seeing in the city,” Sachs said. “There’s no leadership. There’s absolutely no leadership and it’s, it’s just crazy to me.”

In April 2021, the Portland City Council approved more than $1 million to invest in the park rangers as part of the city’s gun violence reduction plan. But there hasn’t been a plan that lays out how leaders expect that to work.

KOIN 6 News asked officials with Portland Parks and Recreation several questions about the plan, including specific training and equipment that rangers have to deal with gun violence, plus whether the park rangers are being issued bullet proof vests. At this time, no one with Parks & Rec has responded.

KOIN 6 News also reached out to their union with similar questions and has yet to hear back.

“We need a plan from city council,” Sachs said. “They have never had a plan since they got rid of the gun violence reduction team over a year ago. There is no plan.”