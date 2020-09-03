Ex-worker admits killing boss at Heritage Specialty Foods

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Woodburn man accused of shooting to death his former boss in 2019 has pleaded guilty to the killing and was sentenced to life in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 25-year-old Camilo Santiago-Santiago was convicted of killing 36-year-old Carl Hellinger at Heritage Specialty Foods. Hellinger was a manager at the food processing facility, and Santiago-Santiago had recently been fired from his job there.

Carl Hellinger, seen in an undated photo, was shot to death at the Heritage Specialty Foods facility in Wilsonville on November 15, 2019. He was 36. (Courtesy: Hellinger family)

Clackamas County prosecutor Chris Owen said Santiago-Santiago was fired several weeks before the shooting because he repeatedly showed up to work intoxicated. He said Santiago-Santiago’s blood alcohol content at the time of the shooting was 0.22.

The shooting and chase

There were about 20 employees inside the business, 28220 SW Boberg Road, at the time of the shooting – around 8:30 a.m. – but no one else was injured.

Santiago fled the scene and drove into Woodburn, where his car was spotted by a Marion County deputy.

The deputy began chasing Santiago’s red car, as did Clackamas County deputies and Wilsonville police. It ended on a dead-end street at Woodland Avenue at Senecal Creek Drive, officials said. That’s when Santiago barricaded himself inside his car.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said multiple firearms were recovered from Santiago’s car and he had a pistol in his waistband.

Santiago lived in Woodburn but in a different spot about 3 miles from where he was caught.

A manager at Heritage Specialty Foods in Wilsonville, Carl Hellinger, was shot to death at work. A former employee, Camilo Santiago-Santiago, was arrested, November 15, 2019 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report