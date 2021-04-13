Examiner’s office: Clark County teen died of starvation, neglect

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — County officials say a 15-year-old Vancouver, Washington boy died of starvation and neglect.

The Columbian reports Vancouver police have been investigating the circumstances since Karreon Franks died at a local hospital Nov. 27.

No arrests or criminal accusations have been made in the case.

On Monday, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed his death has been ruled a homicide.

His death was announced by the medical examiner in February, but at that time the manner and cause of death had not been determined.

