Exclusive: Families reeling after ClackCo double homicide

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The families of two men are reeling in grief after a 39-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed their loved ones in an apartment complex in unincorporated Clackamas County over the weekend.

Jerry Burns (Courtesy/Family)

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Gregson, 39, early Sunday morning after the shooting that occurred Saturday night at the Reflections apartment complex on Southeast Causey Loop near Happy Valley. She was charged with both of their murders.

No further information has been released on a potential motive.

One of the victims, 56-year-old Jerry Burns was a brother, son, uncle and a “good friend.”

His family said they are taking his tragedy, “one minute at a time.”

“This was a tragic loss to all who knew him,” said Scott Conger, Burns’ brother-in-law. “We ask that you keep our family in your prayers at this difficult time.”

The second victim was identified as 25-year-old Connor Gaines.

Family photos of 25-year-old Connor Gaines (Courtesy/family)

His stepfather, Robert Holloway told KOIN 6 News that Gaines would have been 26 in May.

“This young man had his whole life ahead of him and it was cut short,” he said. “My wife is beside herself.”

He said they will both miss him dearly.

“His mama seen him on Friday and hugged him and he said ‘I love you mama,’” he said. “I’ll miss that boy.”