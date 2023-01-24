A motorcyclist died in a hit-run crash at SE Division and 154th in Portland, December 12, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of fleeing the scene in his vehicle after striking and killing a motorcyclist on Dec. 12, 2022, was arrested on Tuesday morning, after what police say was an “exhaustive” investigation.

Jeffery Schindler, 36, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on one count of failure to perform the duty of a driver (resulting in serious injury or death), authorities say.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the motorcyclist in this fatal crash as 31-year-old Christopher Heil.

The crash on SE Division Street east of SE 154th happened around 4:50 p.m. Arriving officers found Heil, who had already died, lying in the road.