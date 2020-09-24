Explosive device found in Woodstock neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An explosive device was found in Portland’s Woodstock neighborhood early Thursday.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a call about an explosive device. Once they arrived at the scene, members of the Explosive Disposal Unit safely removed and took possession of the device.

The Portland Police Bureau says there is no danger to the public. However, investigators are asking to hear from anyone who has any information. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Meredith Hopper by calling 503.823.3408 or by emailing Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov.

The Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit an online tip or call 503.823.4357.