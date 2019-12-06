Extra security at 3 schools after threats

Extra security is out of an abundance of a caution

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three local schools in different areas have extra security on Friday after unrelated threats at each.

Vancouver Police said a Snapchat seen by students at Endeavor Elementary School caused alarm and there will be extra patrols and security officers on campus.

In Oregon City, patrols at Gardiner Middle School were boosted “in the abundance of caution” after an anonymous tip, reportedly from a parent, told students there “not to come to school Friday the 6th or they would be sorry.” The threat was deemed non-credible and non-specific.

Principal Michael Sweeten sent a letter to parents informing them of the situation and the additional presence of officers.

In Salem, there will be extra security at Stephens Middle School after a tip was received about a student making a threat. Police responded to the student’s home and investigated.