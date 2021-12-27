Facebook Marketplace buyer had cash, car stolen; suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested after reportedly stealing cash and a car at a McMinnville gas station just before 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the McMinnville Police department.

A Sunny’s Shell gas station employee reported a customer’s car was stolen from the parking lot at 1048 Northeast Highway 99W in McMinnville.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Adam Lee Chervin of McMinnville.

Officials said with the help of a witness, they found the stolen silver 2007 Lexus RX350 driving south on Adams Street near 15th Street.

After Chervin refused to pull over, police said they began a “low speed pursuit”, never exceeding the speed limit as the streets were covered in snow.

Chervin lost control of the car, hitting a street lamp pole at the Baker Street and 2nd Street intersection. Chervin fled on foot but was taken into custody less than a block away.

The owner of the stolen Lexus, a 33-year-old from Portland, told officers he drove to McMinnville after seeing Chervin advertise a cell phone for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

He met Chervin at the gas station and agreed to buy the phone for $300.

Authorities said when the victim took cash out from his pocket, Chervin assaulted him – taking the cash and his car keys and took off in the victim’s car.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the assault, officials said.

Chervin was lodged at Yamhill County Correctional Facility facing multiple charges including robbery in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree and attempt to elude in a vehicle.

Authorities said they were already looking for Chervin from a separate incident on December 18. The incident took place at a McMinnville Plaid Pantry where Chervin was in an altercation with his wife and a man.

Chervin allegedly assaulted the man and stole his vehicle from the parking lot. The vehicle was found the next day by Salem police.