Failed beer run lands teen in jail for hit-run, robbery

Deputies said the suspect's mom drove him back to the crash scene where he was arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old went for a beer run with two buddies and ended up in jail on charges of hit-and-run and robbery, deputies said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office got a call Thursday night about a robbery happening at the Eagle Creek Jackpot on Highway 224. Deputies learned three young suspects were trying to steal beer.

Two of them ran out of the store carrying cases of Keystone and Coors beer and jumped into a waiting getaway car driven by 18-year-old Caleb Scott Mitchell of Wilsonville, deputies said.

A booking photo of Caleb Scott Mitchell, July 1, 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

A customer in the parking lot told authorities that a gas attendant tried to stop the car — an Acura CL — from leaving but the driver accelerated, so the customer blocked the Acura with his own Honda Civic. The Acura hit the passenger side of the Honda, then fled east on Highway 224.

Deputies said the customer drove after them. But when the suspects realized they were being followed, they made a U-turn, sideswiped the Honda and continued in the opposite direction.

The Honda driver turned around and went after them again but found the Acura flipped over in the middle of Currin Road near Eagle Creek Road, according to deputies.

The witness — who was now a hit-and-run victim — watched the suspects crawl out of the Acura. One of the suspects went up to the Honda and threatened to punch a woman in the passenger seat before running off with the other suspects.

A crash scene in Clackamas County following a hit-and-run and robbery, July 1, 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies got to the scene and started an investigation. They said Mitchell returned to the crash scene a short time later, driven by his mom. He was arrested.

Authorities said the hit-and-run left the Honda’s passenger with an injured elbow but she declined medical help. In total, the Honda sustained an estimated $2,500 in damages.

Deputies said Mitchell admitted to being the driver but wouldn’t name the other two suspects seen with him. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for second-degree robbery and hit-and-run with an injury.

The beer the three suspects are accused of stealing was worth $30.78.

Deputies are looking for the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503.723.4949 or by clicking here. Please reference case #20-013258.