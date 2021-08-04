Fairview man faces murder charge in Gresham death

Rogers O'Brian Mitchell arrested Wednesday

Rogers O’Brian Mitchell, August 4, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old Fairview man now faces a murder charge in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in a Gresham parking lot on July 31.

Rogers O’Brian Mitchell was arrested Wednesday morning after an investigation following the death of Anthoney Barber in the parking lot of 1509 NE 181st Avenue. Barber was 29.

Detectives learned the two men knew each other. Each person fired shots.

Mitchell also faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

The case remains open and under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503.618.2719 or toll free at 888.989.3505.

