PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon City faith healer who already spent 6 years in prison for the death of an infant pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminally mistreating another son.

Shannon Hickman admitted slapping her 9-year-old son on the side of the head, causing his nose to bleed in October 2020. The incident was witnessed by a teacher who was doing a live video assessment of his home schooling.

Hickman said she was frustrated by his misbehavior.

In a plea deal, Hickman agreed to 30 days home confinement and 2 years probation, during which time she has to continue getting regular counseling for parenting skills.

Both Hickman and her husband, Dale served 6 years for the death of their infant son in 2009. They are members of the Followers of Christ Church in Oregon City.