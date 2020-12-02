Fake bomber gets prison in Deschutes Courthouse case

Kellie Kent Cameron pleaded guilty for threatening to blow up the Deschutes County Courthouse with a fake bomb on July 29, 2019. He was sentenced December 1, 2020 (US Attorney’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who made a fake bomb and threatened to blow up the Deschutes County Courthouse in 2019 will spend nearly 2 years in prison, the US Attorney for Oregon announced Tuesday.

After placing the fake bomb at the courthouse, Kellie Kent Cameron called 911 told the operator, “I just want to let you know that there are two bombs, one’s in the courthouse and good luck finding the other one,” officials said. About an hour later he called back more urgently and with profanity, prompting authorities to not only evacuate the courthouse but a nearby bank and other businesses.

Kellie Kent Cameron pleaded guilty for threatening to blow up the Deschutes County Courthouse with a fake bomb on July 29, 2019. He was sentenced December 1, 2020 (US Attorney’s Office)

A bomb squad arrived and disabled it. Only later was it determined the bomb was a hoax. It included batteries, wiring, a circuit board, a fuel filter and other materials.

Cameron, 32, was arrested a few days later. Court documents said he conspired with Jonathan Tyler Allen, who is accused of co-planning the event and driving to the courthouse with Cameron.

The Bend resident pleaded guilty on August 21, 2020 to using a telephone to make a threat about a bomb.

Cameron will spend 21 months in prison and be on supervised release for 3 years. He was also ordered to pay $43,620.18 in restitution to the Deschutes County Circuit Court, Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, First Interstate Bank in Bend, and Bend Fire & Rescue.

In a statement, US Attorney Billy Williams said, “Constructing a hoax bomb and threatening to blow up a courthouse to interfere with a judicial proceeding, is beyond reprehensible.”