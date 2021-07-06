Fake money, real pills found in Troutdale house search

Counterfeit money on printed sheets was found during a search of a Troutdale home, July 6, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Counterfeit money and fentanyl were found inside a Troutdale home during a Tuesday morning search that put 2 people in jail.

About a month ago, neighbors reported suspicious activity and drugs at the home in the 3200 block of SE Stott Circle, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Between those calls and Tuesday, deputies were sent to the house twice to deal with drug overdoses. One of those, on June 6, was fatal.

Brandon Pickett (left), Daniel Ward, July 6, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search Tuesday, about $3750 in counterfeit money — still on printed paper sheets — along with oxycodone with fentanyl, meth and Xanax was found inside the house.

Brandon Taylor Pickett, 21, and 41-year-old Daniel Edwin Ward were arrested for forgery. Ward was also charged with frequenting a house where a controlled substance was used.

The investigation is ongoing.