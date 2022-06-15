The Portland Police Bureau blocked a suspect in while he was trying to escape (Courtesy: PPB Central Bike Squad).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after he stole a vehicle and tried to flee from officers in Southwest Portland, according to officials.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Bike Squad said they received a call that a man was dealing drugs near SW 3rd Avenue and SW Oak Street. The man was see inside a white car that had been reported stolen.

A fake pistol, several stolen items and an undisclosed amount of meth and fentanyl were recovered (Courtesy: PPB Central Bike Squad).

The suspect reportedly tried to escape, but PPB said responding officers thwarted his plan by blocking the vehicle in with a patrol car. When officers went to arrest the man, he allegedly had a fake pistol.

Officers searched the vehicle and found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with several stolen items.

The suspect was arrested on 14 charges, which included:

Elude-Felony, Escape III, Interfering with a Police Officer, Unauthorized Use of a Stolen Vehicle, Unauthorized Entry into a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Felon In Possession of a Restricted Weapon, DCS Fentanyl, PCS Fentanyl, PCS Methamphetamine, Theft I-Stolen Property and a Felony Warrant for Robbery II.

In addition to these charges, the suspect had several prior charges that were pending. Those include Eluding police, UUMV, UEMV, Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Theft.