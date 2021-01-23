Families of slain Portland men mourn amid homicide investigation

Shooting at Powellhurst neighborhood last Sunday left two dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Family members are speaking out after two Portland men were killed in a shooting last Sunday.

Police are investigating the deaths of 31-year-old Frank Gouland and 28-year-old Adam Kekoa Adams as homicides.

No suspect has been identified almost one week after officers found both men dead at a home near Southeast Division and 143rd.

Adams’ sister-in-law spoke with KOIN 6 News about him. Her family is trying to foster community in order to move forward.

“He’s the most loving person…loves music, loves to dance,” Jennifer Adams said.

Adams was married to Gouland’s sister, making their families intertwined. They’re planning the funerals one day apart.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or Detective Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0871. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also offering a reward for information that can lead to an arrest.