Family catches burglar who ate their Thanksgiving breakfast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family in Northwest Portland’s Cedar Mill community started their Thanksgiving by catching a burglar, deputies said.

One of the people living at the home in the 12800 block of NW Creekview Drive heard his car alarm going off around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He went to check it out and found a man inside of his car, so he confronted the intruder while another family member called 911. Deputies said the resident kept the suspect from leaving until deputies had arrived.

Investigators learned the suspect had entered several vehicles and had also been inside the family’s home and garage. While inside of the home, the suspect had used their restroom and helped himself to food the family had planned to eat for Thanksgiving breakfast. The suspect also stuffed various items he pilfered from the home and vehicles into his pockets, deputies said.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Antonio R. Bernal of Battle Ground, Washington. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful entry into a vehicle and second-degree theft.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call deputies at 503.629.0111.