PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A family remains heartbroken as the killer of 30-year-old Barak Rosen is still on the loose. Exactly four years later, the Rosen family says they’re not giving up on finding his killer.

“We grieve every single day and it’s a pain that’s never going to go away,” said Jerry Rosen, Barak’s father. “I had to make a decision four years ago. Am I going to lie down in a fetal position and give up and I resoundingly said no.”

Every day of those four years, the Rosen family has grieved the loss of their son, Barak. But they’ve also spent every one of those days fighting for justice on his behalf.

“He was a good man. A very good, loving man,” recalled Jerry. “He was the last person anyone would want to harm because he wouldn’t want to harm anybody.”

Barak was just 30 when he was found the morning of June 17, 2018, shot multiple times on the track of the temporary Grant High School, and left to die. A shots-fired call was reported in the area late on the 16th, but Barak was not found until 4:40 a.m. He had just moved to Portland a few months prior for a new opportunity. His killer has yet to be caught.

“Every night, when they close their eyes to go to sleep, they can’t but see in their own mind’s eye what they did,” said Jerry, adding that he hopes if that killer goes on to have a family of their own, remembering this murder will give them a change of heart. “Even animals feel protection of their children since it’s a natural trait so even this killer might feel, ‘oh what a horrible thing I did, I don’t want anything to happen to my son or daughter.’ That’s what I’m hoping, that’s what I’m feeling. That’s what’s fueling me.”

Jerry also has a message for anyone who may know their son’s killer, hoping someone will turn them in.

“They left my son to die, to bleed out, to die alone,” said Jerry. “If they could do that and be that heartless, any associates that they may have, do you think they’re going to have your back?”

Portland Police say the investigation into Barak’s death is still open, but they need more information to move it forward. Until that happens, the Rosens say they’re not giving up.

“I want to keep doing these things, so my anger overcomes my sorrow,” said Rosen. “We’re going to fight, I’m going to fight, I’m going to be a parent that keeps throwing this out there and letting that coward killer shake as all cowards do.”

The Rosen family is putting up a $10,000 reward in addition to Crime Stoppers of Oregon’s offering of $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone who knows the person responsible can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.