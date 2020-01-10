Family gets wish, driver sentenced in can collector’s death

Calum Breitenberg killed Jason Barns in this North Portland crash, November 15, 2018 (Photo released on January 10, 2020 by Multnomah County DA’s Office)

Calum Breitenberg will spend 4 years in prison, then work with homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver who killed a man collecting cans in North Portland will spend 4 years in prison but will also volunteer his post-prison time to help those who are homeless.

The sentence for Calum Micheil Breitenberg reflects the wishes of the family of Jason Barns, who died November 15, 2018, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

In a statement, Senior Deputy DA David Hannon said Barns’ family “remained very understanding and compassionate” during the process.

“Mr. Barns’ family wanted to ensure accountability but also wanted to make sure Mr. Breitenberg had a deeper understanding of his actions and is given an opportunity to rehabilitate,” Hannon said. “This sentence accomplishes all of the family’s wishes.”

Calum Breitenberg, November 2018 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/KOIN)

Breitenberg, 24, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and DUII. Along with the 4 years in prison, he will be on 5 years enhanced bench probation and do 160 hours of community service to a nonprofit that works with homeless people. He must also go to the DUII Victim Impact panel, watch a video of Barns’ memorial service and then write a letter to the court about what he felt.

His driver’s license will be revoked for at least 10 years.

The night of the crash

Calum Breitenberg was arrested after the crash in the 7400 block of North Willamette Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. on November 16, 2018. His red Volvo sedan hit multiple parked cars before hitting Jason Barns.

The Volvo first hit a blue hatchback, traveled through grass, snapped a maple tree in half, dislodged a 300-pound landscaping rock then hit Barns and pushed him into one of the lawns near the corner.

Witnesses said Barns was coughing and struggling with his injuries after he was hit. Though EMTs arrived quickly to help, the 32-year-old from Tigard later died.

When police arrived and talked with Breitenberg at the scene, he told them “I’m too drunk to be driving.” He also wasn’t aware if he had any passengers.

About an hour after the crash, his blood alcohol level was .18%.