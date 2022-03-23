PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Team are hoping the public can help them solve the mystery of who shot and killed 28-year-old Tyler Harris more than half a year ago.

VPD has released surveillance from the night of his homicide in hopes the public can help identify those responsible.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon said that surveillance shows two women and a man knocking on Harris’ apartment door on NE 50th Court. Moments later, Harris is shot and the three people run away.

Harris’ mother, Malissa, is now left mourning her son who was shot and killed Aug. 29 and his family is desperate for answers.

Harris’ friend Caleb Roush is also heartbroken. The two met at Heritage High School and were inseparable ever since.

“He was my best friend, we did everything together,” Roush said. “I miss that, I miss having my best friend.”

Surveillance video of the two of the suspects outside Tyler Harris’ apartment on August 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD).

Surveillance video of the two women outside Tyler Harris’ apartment on August 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD).

Surveillance video of the man outside Tyler Harris’ apartment on August 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD).

A surveillance image of the suspect’s Nike shoes outside Tyler Harris’ apartment on August 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Vancouver PD)

Despite their grief, family and friends of Harris hope that someone will know something about the three people caught on surveillance the night of the shooting.

“I was relieved people could finally see the photos,” Roush said. “Now that they’re out, we can finally start making some progress.”

Officials are hopeful someone may recognize the man’s “distinctive” Nike shoes that are white and black on the front and orange and yellow on the back.

Roush asked anyone who knows anything to call the police.

Vancouver police have partnered with Crime Stoppers of Oregon to offer a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip at crimestoppersoforegon.com or download P3 Tips from the app store on a smartphone or tablet.

“This whole community loved Tyler,” he said. “They knew him as Tango, Tyler. He helped everybody. All I ask is that you return that favor by helping us find who did this.”