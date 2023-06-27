Images of Preston’s condition were sent to KOIN 6 by the Preston family following the attack. (The Preston family)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The family of a Portland food cart owner who was brutally assaulted earlier in June has obtained an attorney and Portland Police Bureau confirms the case is a bias crime investigation.

The attorney for Darell Preston’s family, Alicia LeDuc Montgomery, told KOIN 6 News that suspect allegedly attacked Preston from behind as the owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack food cart spoke to his wife on the phone. Montgomery said that the alleged attacker was also heard shouting racial slurs at Preston during the attack.

“He was violently assaulted from behind by an unknown white man without warning,” Montgomery said in an email. “The assailant hit Mr. Preston in the head and began beating him, knocking him to the ground yelling ‘I hit you n****r, stay on the ground!’ When Mr. Preston tried to get up, the assailant continued beating and yelling racial epitaphs at Mr. Preston while demanding he stay on the ground.”

LoRell’s Chicken Shack owner Darell Preston recovers from injuries suffered from an allegedly random attack that occurred in Portland on June 15. (The Preston family)

On June 26, Montgomery sent an official “notice of representation” to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt and Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell on behalf of the Prestons, stating the family’s willingness to aid PPB with its investigation. While Montgomery said that PPB officers attempted to speak with Preston on the day of the alleged assault and that PPB provided the Prestons with a video of the attack, she added that PPB has been slow to respond to the Prestons’ follow-up questions about the investigation.

“I reached out to the PPB detective Friday and Monday and still have not received a response,” Montgomery said. “Under Oregon law, victims of crimes are entitled to be informed of legal proceedings and we are asking PPB and the DA to provide an update and conduct a full investigation, arrest and prosecution.”

PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen told KOIN 6 News on June 27 that detectives are actively investigating the case as a bias crime and asked for the public’s understanding that detectives are limiting the amount of information released about the case at this time to avoid compromising the investigation.

“We are eager to provide the public that information as the allegations made here are disturbing to all of us,” Allen said. “Please be assured that the major crimes team is actively working on the case and are classifying it as a bias crime investigation.”

As of June 27, no arrests have been made in connection to the alleged attack. Montgomery said that PPB informed the family that detectives may have identified the attacker. However, Allen said that PPB can not comment on any potential suspect information at this time.

“No arrests have been made, but a lot of work has to be done to make sure that the facts are gathered and verified first,” Allen said. “Any arrest must be based on probable cause and will stand up to scrutiny in any future criminal court proceeding. A misstep now could prevent justice from being served later, and we have dedicated and professional detectives working hard to do things right.”

In the video provided by the Preston family attorney and reviewed by KOIN 6 News, the alleged suspect is seen kneeling over Preston, a local Black man, and repeatedly punching him while he lies flat on the pavement outside of the food cart pod near the intersection of Foster Road and Bush Street. Preston appears to attempt to sit up during the attack in the video, at which point the man pulls him back to the ground and delivers what the Preston family said was a stomp to the victim’s head. The man is then seen walking away from the scene in the video.

PPB declined to directly comment on the record about any media regarding the attack, including video provided by the Preston family’s attorney.

“We ask that the victims, family members, witnesses, persons with knowledge and the attorneys please cooperate fully with the investigators so they can effectively investigate this case,” Allen said. “Speaking generally and not about this case specifically, It would be extraordinarily rare for us to release information about a planned arrest, as doing so would easily be accessible to the suspect. That could cause a suspect to hide from police, destroy or alter evidence, or take harmful actions toward the victims or police.”