Family of man slain outside of 7-Eleven speaks out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of a Portland man who was shot and killed outside of a 7-Eleven in August is remembering his life and pleading for the man identified as his killer to turn himself in to authorities.

Police say Jonathon “Johnny” Polanco was shot outside of a 7-Eleven on Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate while trying to break up a fight on Aug. 20. Video of the deadly shooting circulated on social media.

Police have since identified two teens, 19-year-old Deshondra Rayford and 18-year-old Leonard Edwards, as suspects in the shooting.

Rayford turned herself in and appeared in court on Thursday on assault charges in connection with the shooting; however, Edwards, who is accused of pulling the trigger, is still on the loose.

Johnny Polanco in an undated courtesy photo with his child, provided November 5, 2021

Polanco is remembered as a father, friend and brother who was funny, had a bright spirit and was a great protector of his family and friends.

Polanco’s brother, Robbie, said, “The violence that has grown in the last couple of years is disgusting. Portland isn’t the same at all.”

“This person is dangerous. He shot him for nothing so he’ll do it again,” said Polanco’s fiancee’ KD Moline. “I went home with his blood on my clothes by myself. How is that OK? How is anybody OK with that? How is anybody gonna hide him?”

KD Moline, the fiancee’ of Johnny Polanco, wants his killer to come forward, November 5, 2021 (KOIN)

The mother of Polanco’s daughter said, “Johnny was an amazing father and we all miss him every day. We need your help to find Leonard Edwards and to put him behind bars. Johnny deserves justice. My daughter deserves justice.”

Robbie Polanco echoed that thought.

“We lost a brother, a lover, a friend, her daughter lost, her 6-year-old daughter lost her dad and will have to grow up the rest of her life without that father figure.”