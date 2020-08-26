Family of Shai’India Harris: ‘We need this guy in jail’

The 18-year-old girl was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend, Kceon Colbert

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The family of an 18-year-old girl allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend is desperate for Portland police to make an arrest.

Shai’India Harris graduated from Park Rose High School on June 9. She was shot and killed one day later. Witnesses saw her walking down the street just before the shooting. Neighbors believe someone in a car drove up, called her over, and then shot her multiple times before driving off.

Three weeks after her death, authorities issued a second-degree murder warrant for her boyfriend: 18-year-old Kceon Colbert.

“For him to pull out a gun and shoot her in the back of the head and then shot her twice again to make sure she was dead — you would think that’s intent to kill,” said Harris’ aunt, who asked that her identity be concealed for safety reasons.

Members of Harris’ family want her alleged killer taken into custody as soon as possible. Her aunt said Colbert continues to threaten her family on social media with statements like “you’re going to be next” and “I’m killing everybody close to Shai’India.”

Shai-India Harris. (Courtesy of Shai Harris’ family)

People have told the family they’ve spotted Colbert in the Portland area on several occasions.

“If we can actually sit down and take the time to think about the memories and about her, but we can’t,” said Harris’ aunt. “Everyday is what’s going to happen today, who’s going to get shot at today.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to the Portland Police Bureau on Tuesday for an update on the case but was told investigators had no new information to release.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon has also issued a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. Authorities have previously said Colbert should be considered armed and dangerous.

“We need this guy in jail, we really do,” said Harris’ aunt.