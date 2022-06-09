PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After five years and still no answers, a local family is once again asking for the public’s help finding a killer.



In 2017, 36-year-old Brian Spaulding was shot and killed inside his north Portland home. The suspect who pulled the trigger is a mystery that has haunted his parents all these years.



Sunday, June 12, will be the five year anniversary of Spaulding’s murder. Every year close to the anniversary, Spaulding’s family re-tells his story — hoping it will be the year they get some closure.

His parents, Caroline and George Spaulding, told KOIN 6 News he was enjoying living the simple life of a bachelor when he was shot to death in the home he shared with a roommate on Northeast 10th Street.



“I miss him every day…he didn’t deserve this,” George Spaulding said.



Brian Spaulding grew up in north Portland and worked as a massage therapist, hosted a podcast with friends and liked brewing his own beer.



“Somebody pulled the trigger, somebody made a conscious decision to pull the trigger on someone who did not deserve this,” Spaulding said.

Caroline Spaulding explained “the hole that is left with Brian being gone…it’s something you learn to live with, but it’s always there.”



Portland police are still actively investigating the case but PPB’s homicide unit is overworked and understaffed.



His father believes the shooter was someone who knew the layout of the house where Spaulding rented a room. He believes it was an armed robbery gone wrong, but says investigators haven’t followed that theory because nothing in the house appeared to be stolen.



“This was not just random, this was deliberate,” Spaulding said.

Regardless of the motive, Spaulding’s parents remain desperate to know who took their son’s life and are once again asking anyone with any information to come forward.

“The bottom line is to get the information that can be followed up on. So far, what information they have is still being checked on periodically it’s just not enough to be able to move forward substantially,” Spaulding said.

Spaulding says even if the person is never prosecuted, just knowing who it was would amount to closure.



There’s a reward for more than $20,000 that was established by Spaulding’s friends. The reward fund is still open for donations on Gofundme.



If you know something that could lead to the arrest of the person who did this, you’re asked to call Portland police homicide division.