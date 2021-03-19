Family: WinCo victim, alleged shooter knew each other

Jay Underwood, 60, was allegedly killed by Blake Daniels, 38, at a WinCo in Northeast Portland on March 17, 2021. (Photos: Courtesy Perfecto Mangual, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Jay Underwood went to the store with Blake Daniels, said brother-in-law

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jay Underwood was a jack-of-all-trades and was always willing to lend a hand, his brother-in-law Perfecto Mangual said.

“He would do anything for you, literally,” Mangual said. “He’d find a way to make sure that he could do it, but that’s the type of guy he was.”

Underwood was shot and killed inside a WinCo near NE 122nd on Wednesday night. The 60-year-old was a husband of more than 20 years, the family handyman and a friend to many people.

PPB detectives said Blake Daniels pulled out a gun and shot Underwood inside the store. Mangual told KOIN 6 News Underwood and Daniels had known each other for years, and that Daniels was at Underwood’s home the night of the shooting.

Mangual said Underwood told his wife he and Daniels were going to the grocery store and would be back soon.

“He had told Becky when he left, he said they’ll be back in a little bit, only going to the store and that’s what he did,” Mangual said, “And for some reason, this guy just shot him.”

Blake Daniels is accused of killing a man at a Northeast Portland WinCo. He was arrested March 18, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/KOIN)

Daniels, 38, was arrested at a motel in Northeast Portland on Thursday. He was released from jail just 10 days ago. Court documents said he was arrested earlier this month for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to his girlfriend’s house and threatening to shoot her.

A Multnomah County court granted him a supervised release.

Investigators haven’t disclosed any motive for the shooting.

Mangual, who said he didn’t know Daniels, doesn’t know why Underwood was shot. He added Underwood was very attentive to his wife, who has some health issues.