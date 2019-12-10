Crime Stoppers offers reward in fatal Pearl District hit-run

Stephanie Diane Marcortt, 54, was a passenger in a pickup truck that ran her over when she fell out of it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward in an effort to find the driver accused of hitting and killing a woman last month in the Pearl District.

Stephanie Diane Marcott, 54, was killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 11. Portland police found her dead in the road at NW 9th and Glisan.

After investigating, authorities believed Marcott was a passenger in a smaller white pickup truck but for some reason, fell out onto the road. The truck then ran her over before fleeing the scene.

“The case is very active,” said Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Kevin Allen. “It’s our hope we will find the driver. Somebody knows who this person is — the driver knows. We want to find them, we want to talk with them and, if appropriate, file charges against them.”

Allen said police would also like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced on Tuesday that it’s offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in the case.

Tips can be submitted through the “P3 Tips” app, online or by calling 503.823.4357.

KOIN 6 News will update this story.