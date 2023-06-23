No arrests were made because the suspect or suspects had left the scene, officials say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Northeast Sixth Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street were closed Friday night after a shooting in the Lloyd neighborhood left one man dead, police say.

The Portland Police Bureau responded to the shooting at 9:47 p.m. and discovered the man wounded and attempted to save him with first aid, but he died at the scene. Officials say no arrests were made because the suspect or suspects had left the scene.

Investigators have closed Northeast Holladay Street between Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Seventh Avenue. Northeast Sixth Avenue is also closed between Northeast Hassalo Street and Northeast Pacific Street.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2092, or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone 503-823-2079. Reference case number 23-165334.

