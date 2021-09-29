Shots ring out, at least 1 dead in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was shot to death in Northeast Portland late Wednesday night.

Gunfire erupted at NE 60th and Everett around 9:35 p.m. There are few details at this time, but KOIN 6 News confirmed this is a deadly shooting.

A heavy police presence rushed to the scene, including the PPB mobile command unit.

Earlier, another shooting in Northeast Portland left one person wounded. That shooting in the 5600 block of NE Jessup happened around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said the man was hit “by multiple rounds” and was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. It’s believed his injuries are not life-threatening.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.