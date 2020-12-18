Homicide detectives arrive at N. Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a fatal shooting in North Portland, not far from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Shortly before 7 p.m. PPB officers went to the area of North Vancouver and North Stanton after a reported shooting. The victim died at the scene, officials said.
Streets in the area are closed during the investigation — North Vancouver and North Williams avenues are closed from North Russell Street to North Ivy Street.
Officials with Legacy Emanuel confirmed they were on lockdown for a brief time Thursday during this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at 503.823.0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696
