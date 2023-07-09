Shooting happened in the 1500 block of SE 174th Avenue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunfire rang out in Southeast Portland Sunday afternoon, leaving one man dead and police searching for the shooter.

The shooting in the 1500 block of SE 174th Avenue happened around 4:25 p.m., Portland police said in a release. The man was already dead when police arrived.

Homicide detectives remain at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact either:

Detective William Winters, 503.823.0466, william.winters@police.portlandoregon.gov

Detective Jason Koenig, 503.823.0889, jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov

The case number is 23-180335.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information later.