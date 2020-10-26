Fatal stabbing victim identified; surveillance video sought

33-year-old Matthew Choi was stabbed to death in his Southeast Portland apartment building on Oct. 25, 2020. Portland police are looking for a suspect. (Credit: Portland Police Bureau/Choi Family)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are asking local businesses owners and residents who may have surveillance video in connection with an investigation into a fatal stabbing over the weekend in a Portland apartment building.

Portland police said the victim, 33-year-old Matthew Choi, was stabbed in his apartment building on Southeast 12th Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and were followed by paramedics who tended to Choi, but he later died from his injuries.

Detectives said Choi’s apartment building had a secure entrance but did not immediately elaborate on how the suspect got into the building.

A potential suspect was described by detectives as a Black man who was approximately 5-foot 8-inches to 5-feet 11-inches with a medium build, and was wearing dark clothing and a blue mask.

Anyone with video that captured activity from Southeast 11th Avenue to Southeast 13th Avenue and Southeast Ankeny to Southeast Stark streets during the early morning hours on Sunday is asked to contact Portland Police Det. Ryan Foote at 503.823.0781 or email at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or contact Det. Travis Law at 503.823.0395 or email at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.